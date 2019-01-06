Police arrest Kansas felon for package thefts

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges.

Just after 12:45 p.m. Friday, police were following up on a theft of packages from the north Topeka area.

Officers obtained a good description of the vehicle used in the thefts and ultimately located the vehicle at 21st and SW Moundview in Topeka, according to Lt. Manual Munoz.

When offices conducted a traffic stop they located the items taken in the package thefts in plain view.

Further investigation revealed a shotgun along with other items taken from other thefts.

Officers arrested Jonathan Hayes, 34, and booked him into Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Theft and Felon in Possession of a firearm, according to Munoz.