Ellinwood man arrested after criminal threat & unlawful discharge of a firearm

On Saturday January 5, at approximately 11 p.m. officers with the Ellinwood Police Department responded to the 500 block of East 2nd Street in reference to Violation of Protection Orders and Criminal Threats.

The suspect was identified, and officers responded to the suspect’s residence located in the 100 block of West B Street. While Officers were responding to the suspect’s residence multiple gunshots were reported in the area of the 100 block of West B Street.

Upon arrival, Officers determined the suspect fired approximately fourteen 9mm rounds from a hand gun into the ground in the front yard of his residence, then fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a red Ford Explorer prior to the officers’ arrival.

The investigation continued into the early morning hours of Sunday, January 6 when the suspect’s unoccupied vehicle was located within the City of Great Bend in the 5800 block of Broadway. The vehicle was impounded and a search for the suspect began.

The search continued into Sunday morning where Officers developed information on a possible suspect location. Officers responded to the 5900 block of Eisenhower Court where the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident at approximately 12:02 p.m.

Arrested at the scene was Ryan Alan Mead of Ellinwood. Mead was transported to the Barton County Jail where he was booked in on the following charges: Criminal Threat, Violation of Protection Order, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. Mead’s Bond is set at $5,000.

This case is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Ellinwood Police Department.