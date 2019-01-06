2019 Central Kansas Community Choir rehearsals begin

BUSINESS NEWS

The Central Kansas Community Choir (CKCC), which is open to all choral singers high school age and older, will be rehearsing from 7-9 p.m. on Monday evenings beginning Jan. 14 at the Morrison Chapel at Barton Community College in Great Bend in preparation for an April 1 concert. Accessible parking is available.

The CKCC strives to provide challenging and quality performances to the residents of central Kansas. Choir membership is open to all choral singers high school age and older. Participants must have some choral singing background and be able to attend all rehearsals as the choral literature will be challenging and rehearsal time is relatively short.

Interested singers should attend the first rehears­al. For further information contact Sara Oberle at (620) 792-9395 or oberles@bartonccc.edu.