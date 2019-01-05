Teen hospitalized after report of gunshot in Lawrence

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday police in the area of the 800 block of Vermont Street in Lawrence observed a group of individuals running through a nearby parking lot, according to Sergeant Amy Rhoads.

The officer then heard what appeared to be the sound of a single gunshot coming from inside 200 West 9th Street, The Carnegie Building.

Several more individuals were seen running away from the area.

Officers arrived on scene and secured the building. Officers did not locate any injured individuals in the area. A short time later, officers responded to a local hospital and where a 19-year-old man from Topeka was being examined for what appears to be a non-life threatening injury resulting from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the man was wounded in the the incident near Vermont Street.