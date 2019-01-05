Suspects wanted for Tulsa murder arrested in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities in Kansas arrested two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Oklahoma.

Just after 10:30p.m. December 29, police responded to a shooting at 4811 South Jackson Avenue in Tulsa, according to a media release from police.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Louis Poole, dead from gunshot wounds.

On January 3, 2019 an arrest warrant for 1st Degree Murder was issued for 42-year-old Kenneth Williams AHA “Jazzie” and 33-year-old La’shae Terrell.

Authorities located and arrested them at an apartment complex in the 5000 Block of North Maize Road in Wichita late Thursday, according to the Sedgwick County arrest report.

They remained in the Sedgwick County jail Saturday, according to jail records.