Saturday Sports Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase for their head coaching vacancy. Gase, who was fired Monday, is the second known meeting the team has had as it looks for a replacement for Todd Bowles , who was fired last Sunday night after he went 24-40 in four seasons. The Jets spoke with Gase on Friday. They interviewed Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will be without the services of their four-time NBA MVP for at least four more games. LeBron James is recovering from a left groin strain. The Lakers say James’ injury will be re-evaluated in one week. The Lakers are 1-3 without James in their lineup. The big man is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists during his first season with the Lakers.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Kassoum Yakwe is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a fracture in his right foot. The 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from St. John’s suffered the injury during the team’s shootaround on Wednesday. The Huskies also are expected to be without reserve forward Kwintin Williams when they host UCF on Saturday. Williams was suspended from the team this week for an unspecified violation of team rules.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Bob Burrow, a two-time All-American whose per-game average of 17.7 rebounds remains a Kentucky single-season record, has died. The school says Burrow died Thursday in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 84. No cause of death was given. Burrow pulled down 459 rebounds in 26 games during the 1954-55 season. His 34 boards against Temple on Dec. 10, 1955 are tied with Billy Spivey for Kentucky’s single-game mark.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The man whose complaints helped spur an investigation into alleged, decades-old sexual abuse by an Ohio State team doctor is a wanted man in Columbus after missing a court date that he says he thought was postponed. A warrant was issued for Mike DiSabato after he didn’t show up Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court. He and his attorney say they didn’t intend to skip court and will try to resolve the issue next week.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (20) Buffalo 74 E. Michigan 58

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Utah 117 Cleveland 91

Final Minnesota 120 Orlando 103

Final Miami 115 Washington 109

Final Brooklyn 109 Memphis 100

Final OT Indiana 119 Chicago 116

Final Boston 114 Dallas 93

Final Milwaukee 144 Atlanta 112

Final L.A. Clippers 121 Phoenix 111

Final N-Y Knicks 119 L.A. Lakers 112

Final Oklahoma City 111 Portland 109