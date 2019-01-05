New Kansas governor keeping predecessor’s budget director

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ incoming Democratic governor is keeping her Republican predecessor’s budget director, saying he’s proven he can work with legislators of all political stripes.

Gov.-elect Laura Kelly announced Friday that former state Rep. Larry Campbell will remain a key adviser on fiscal policy. Departing GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer appointed Campbell to the post in February 2018.

Campbell is a 63-year-old former banker who served 13 years in the House as a Republican before becoming budget director. He is a former Olathe mayor and a current member of its City Council.

Kelly called Campbell “a team player who wants to find solutions.” The new governor served 14 years in the Senate and was a key player in budget debates for almost a decade.

The new governor takes office Jan. 14.