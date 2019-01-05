Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

January 7, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, December 31, 2018, Regular Meeting.

Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of December 26, 2018, and ending December 31, 2018.

III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of January 1, and ending January 7, 2019.

IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at

this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These

are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the

County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2019-01: Great Bend High School, Recognizing the Outstanding 2018

Football Season:

-The Great Bend High School (GBHS) football team finished the season 8-3 with a District record

of 4-0. The proposed Proclamation acknowledges their efforts and recognizes the student

athletes, coaching staff and administrator for their commitment to excellence. It also declares

January 7, 2019, as Great Bend High School Football Day. Coach Erin Beck will provide details.

C. KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES: 2019 Membership:

-The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) has submitted a renewal notice for the 2019

membership. Based on a calculation that includes a base fee, population and valuation, the dues

are $6,165.41. The Association sponsors the annual KAC Conference, various educational

meetings throughout the year and lobbies the State and Federal Legislature on behalf of Kansas

Counties. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.

D. KANSAS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ASSOCIATION: 2019 Membership:

-The Commission has received an invoice for the 2019 dues for the Kansas County

Commissioners Association. Tied closely to the Kansas Association of Counties, this

organization is comprised of the Commissioners serving the 105 counties in Kansas. Education,

training, partnering and seeking strategic alliances that benefit the interests of County

government and its citizens are its core goals. The Commission will determine if they will retain

membership in the Association. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

E. KANSAS LEGISLATIVE POLICY GROUP: 2019 MEMBERSHIP:

-The Kansas Legislative Policy Group (KLPG) is a bi-partisan coalition of western Kansas

counties with the common interest in the preservation of the counties tax base and retention of

local control. The KLPG serves as a policy and decision making body establishing legislative

priorities at its annual meeting and providing speakers to address KLPG members about the

important topics of the day. At this time, the Commission will consider renewal of the

membership, priced at $5,114.65. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

F. COUNTY SERVICES: INFORMATIONAL UPDATE:

-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period.

The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the

services provided by the County on a regular basis.

VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-County officials may attend the Hoisington Chamber Banquet on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

The event, held at the Hoisington City Building, 109 E First, Hoisington, Kansas, begins with a

6:30 p.m. social time, followed by a dinner and program.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:45 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners.

Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the

Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.

10:45 a.m. – Departmental Update – Shelly Schneider, Health Director

11:00 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer

11:15 a.m. – Program Update – Kay Owens, Employee Relations Committee

11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, County

Administrator, is scheduled for January 10, 2019.

VII. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, January 14, 2019.

VIII. ADJOURN.