Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting
January 7, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close
I. OPENING BUSINESS:
A. Call Meeting to Order.
B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.
D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, December 31, 2018, Regular Meeting.
E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.
F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.
II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:
-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of December 26, 2018, and ending December 31, 2018.
III. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:
-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of January 1, and ending January 7, 2019.
IV. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.
-There is no Old Business at this time.
V. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at
this time.
A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /
Refunded Taxes:
-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped /
Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These
are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the
County Clerk’s Office.
B. PROCLAMATION 2019-01: Great Bend High School, Recognizing the Outstanding 2018
Football Season:
-The Great Bend High School (GBHS) football team finished the season 8-3 with a District record
of 4-0. The proposed Proclamation acknowledges their efforts and recognizes the student
athletes, coaching staff and administrator for their commitment to excellence. It also declares
January 7, 2019, as Great Bend High School Football Day. Coach Erin Beck will provide details.
C. KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES: 2019 Membership:
-The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) has submitted a renewal notice for the 2019
membership. Based on a calculation that includes a base fee, population and valuation, the dues
are $6,165.41. The Association sponsors the annual KAC Conference, various educational
meetings throughout the year and lobbies the State and Federal Legislature on behalf of Kansas
Counties. Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide details.
D. KANSAS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ASSOCIATION: 2019 Membership:
-The Commission has received an invoice for the 2019 dues for the Kansas County
Commissioners Association. Tied closely to the Kansas Association of Counties, this
organization is comprised of the Commissioners serving the 105 counties in Kansas. Education,
training, partnering and seeking strategic alliances that benefit the interests of County
government and its citizens are its core goals. The Commission will determine if they will retain
membership in the Association. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.
E. KANSAS LEGISLATIVE POLICY GROUP: 2019 MEMBERSHIP:
-The Kansas Legislative Policy Group (KLPG) is a bi-partisan coalition of western Kansas
counties with the common interest in the preservation of the counties tax base and retention of
local control. The KLPG serves as a policy and decision making body establishing legislative
priorities at its annual meeting and providing speakers to address KLPG members about the
important topics of the day. At this time, the Commission will consider renewal of the
membership, priced at $5,114.65. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.
F. COUNTY SERVICES: INFORMATIONAL UPDATE:
-Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period.
The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the
services provided by the County on a regular basis.
VI. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,
including announcements, will be heard.
A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:
-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of
personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda
meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action
may take place throughout the day.
-County officials may attend the Hoisington Chamber Banquet on Saturday, January 12, 2019.
The event, held at the Hoisington City Building, 109 E First, Hoisington, Kansas, begins with a
6:30 p.m. social time, followed by a dinner and program.
B. APPOINTMENTS:
Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:
9:45 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with the Commissioners.
Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse Conference Room, Room 101. After the
Department Head meeting is closed, the Commission will return to their Chambers.
10:45 a.m. – Departmental Update – Shelly Schneider, Health Director
11:00 a.m. – Program Update – Barry McManaman, County Engineer
11:15 a.m. – Program Update – Kay Owens, Employee Relations Committee
11:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna
Zimmerman, County Clerk THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Phil Hathcock, County
Administrator, is scheduled for January 10, 2019.
VII. OTHER BUSINESS:
A. Discussion Items.
B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.
C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business
hours.
D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County
business at their discretion.
E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, January 14, 2019.
VIII. ADJOURN.