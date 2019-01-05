Kan. woman jailed for warrant, alleged shoplifting

COWLEY COUNTY Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on shoplifting charges and an outside warrant.

Officers were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Monday to Orscheln Farm & Home, 2715 N. Summit Street in Arkansas City for a report of an individual possibly trying to steal something inside the store, according to a media release.

Police contacted several people in a white Ford Taurus in the Orscheln parking lot. One of them identified as Charity Dawn Davisson, 43, Independence, was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest from Montgomery County.

After she was arrested on that warrant, a search of the vehicle found evidence of shoplifting from both Orscheln and Walmart, 2701 N. Summit Street. Theft charges were added to her booking.

Davisson remains in custody on suspicion of two misdemeanor counts of theft with a $2,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City.