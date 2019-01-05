Honoring community members and businesses in Hoisington Saturday, Jan. 12

With a social hour, a dinner, awards presentation, ceremonial passing of the gavel, and the Best in Show award for best decorated table, the 62nd Annual Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards Program is sure to be hit. The evening is geared to honoring the men and women and businesses that had special years in the Hoisington area.

Chamber Director Karen Baldyga encourages chamber members to sponsor a table for the event Saturday, January 12.

Karen Baldyga Audio

Saturday’s event will take place at the Hoisington City Building, 109 East First Street, starting at 6:30 p.m. with the social hour.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Chamber office at 620-653-4311 or visiting hoisingtonkansas.com.