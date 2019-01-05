Eagle Career Fair is Wednesday, Jan 9

If you are searching for a job or thinking about a new career, it is time to update those resumes for the Eagle Communications Career Fair hosted by KansasWorks. The third annual event will take place Wednesday, January 9 at the KansasWorks office, 1025 Main Street.

Eagle Radio’s Scott Donovan says the employers involved are ready to hire.

Scott Donovan Audio

You can attend the Career Fair and connect with companies who are looking for employees to fill positions. If you need assistance with a resume, completing online applications or suggestions on how to answer interview questions, stop by the workforce center or call for an appointment.

Scott Donovan Audio

The Career Fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Donovan will be on location broadcasting live on 100.7 Eagle Country.