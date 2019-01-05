Barton Community College Nursing Program priority application deadline is Jan. 31

BUSINESS NEWS

The nursing program at Barton Community College is accepting student applications for the 2019-20 academic year. The priority deadline is Jan. 31, 2019. The secondary deadline is March 1, 2019. Those wishing to apply to the Barton Nursing Program should first visit apply.bartonccc.edu, then stop by the Nursing Office in the Technical Building to receive an application packet for the program.

Barton’s nursing program was fully re-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, which requires a minimum pass rate of 80 percent at the Registered Nurse (RN) level.

Barton Community College Licensed Practical Nurse graduates achieved a 100 percent pass rate in 2018 on their National Council Licensure Examination, and the RN graduates had a 80.79 percent pass rate.