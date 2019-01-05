4-year-old hit by police vehicle on school sidewalk dies

BOONE COUNTY — A child died in an accident just before 4p.m. Friday in Boone County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported marked 2015 Chevy Tahoe patrol vehicle driven by Columbia police officer Andria E. Heese, 27, was eastbound in a roundabout at the west entrance to the parking lot of Battle High School 7575 East St. Charles Road.

Our sincere condolences to all affected by the tragedy at Battle High School. The attached photo depicts the general area of the incident. Preliminary Details have been released: https://t.co/ysAqxfrxaL pic.twitter.com/mWdP2QuEQn — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 5, 2019

The vehicle exited the road with the intention of parking on the sidewalk so the driver could observe students loading onto school buses.

The vehicle struck Gabriella Curry, 4, Columbia, who was walking on the sidewalk.

Officer Heese, another CPD officer at the school and other school personnel began providing immediate medical care to the child, according to a media release from the city of Columbia. The officer requested further medical aid via radio. Columbia Fire and University Ambulance EMS arrived and provided advanced life support. The child was transported to the University Hospital Level One Trauma with CPD escort.

Despite life saving attempts by emergency personnel both on the scene and at the hospital, the child died due to injuries sustained during the incident.

Officer Heese has been with the Columbia Police Department for five years and is assigned to the Community Outreach Unit, according to the release. Officer Heese is on Administrative Leave as per department protocol. MSHP continues to investigate the incident.