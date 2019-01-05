1 dead after semi rear-ends disabled truck on Kan. highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 5a.m. Saturday in Franklin County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Freightliner Box truck was disabled in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at U.S. 59 on the south edge of Ottawa.

The truck was laying on the passenger side facing southeast, with the driver identified as Alfred Thomas Williams, 30, Jonesboro, GA., climbing on top of the cab.

A southbound 2009 Freightliner Semi driven by Sukhdarshan S. Sidhu, 63, Grand Island, NY., rear-ended the Box Truck, and forced it to rotate back into the guardrail it had previously struck.

Williams was ejected off the top of the cab.

The semi continued southbound on I35 with a damaged front end and axle. After crossing the I-35 bridge over U.S. 59 Highway, it traveled to the east and into the center grass median, struck a guardrail located near the northbound inside shoulder, jackknifed and came to rest partially in the grass median blocking the Northbound lanes.

Sidhu was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams was transported to Ransom Memorial Hospital.