Tickets now on sale for Barton County’s Got Flavor

Barton County’s Got Flavor is coming back in 2019, with special guests, Colorado Keys, returning for a third year!

On Saturday, January 19, 2019, Habitat for Humanity for Barton County will play host to a great night of food prepared by our contestants, followed up with what promises to be a night full of unforgettable entertainment. Held at the Great Bend Events Center, this fundraiser will feature food tastings from 6:30-7:15 p.m., followed by the high energy, dueling piano entertainers from the Colorado Keys at 7:30 p.m.

YOU be the judge…

Guests will have the opportunity to taste a variety of food prepared by local volunteer chefs. Event attendees are the judges and will vote for their favorite food tasting. The winning teams will receive a trophy or cold hard cash.

“We are so excited for this annual event and hope everyone comes ready for some great food, laughter, and entertainment,” Austin Coyan, Habitat for Humanity Chair goes on to say, “We invited the Colorado Keys back this year along with their Dueling Pianos act. People asked for their return and we listened.”

Tickets are $25 each for the tastings and the dueling piano show. The dinner and cash bar is available for adults only, with tickets limited to the first 150 people. Tickets for the dueling piano show, only, are available for $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased online through the Barton County’s Got Flavor Facebook Event page and also at the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, 1125 Williams, Great Bend, KS.

For more information or to reserve tickets, contact at habitatbartoncounty@hotmail.com or send a message through the Habitat for Humanity: Barton County Area Facebook page.

Special thanks to our Presenting Sponsor, CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions. Thank you to our other sponsors: Spectrum CPA Partners, Sutherland’s, P&S Electric, Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chtd., Landmark National Bank, 10th St. Eyecare Center, Keller Real Estate, Tele-Communications, Inc., Farmer’s Bank & Trust, and BTI.

About Habitat for Humanity:

Habitat for Humanity has been in Barton County since 2001. Our non-profit organization gives a hand up, not a hand out. All the donations we receive are used to build or remodel homes for our partner families, who then purchase the home through a zero-interest, 25-year mortgage. The houses cost less because they are built with volunteer labor and donated materials, and because the partner families do not pay interest, home ownership is much more affordable than in the private market. In addition, the funds collected in mortgage payments can be re-used to help another family in Barton County.