Sheriff: Reward offered after Kan. teen’s body found Christmas Eve

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the death of 19-year-old Jacob Bouck.

The Wamego resident and 2017 graduate of Wamego High School was last seen in the Wamego area on December 21st, 2018, according to Sheriff Greg Riat. He was missing until his body was located on December 24, approximately mile west of Wamego on the Kansas River.

Bouck was reported to be wearing a dark colored jacket, black shirt, gray thermal longjohns, (long underwear) and black shoes.

A forensic autopsy was conducted on Bouck and the medical examiner has determined that the death of Jacob Bouck is believed to be a homicide.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the case to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff at 785-457-3533, www.ptsheriff.com, or 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can be anonymous. An unspecified cash reward is being offered at this time for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime.