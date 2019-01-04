WATCH: Roberts won’t run for 5th Senate term in 2020

MANHATTAN — Republican Senator Pat Roberts will not run for re-election in 2020.

Roberts made the announcement Friday morning at the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s headquarters in Manhattan.

Roberts, 82, is chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee and made the announcement weeks after Congress approved a massive farm bill

Roberts is serving his fourth term in the Senate. He began his career on Capitol Hill as an aide in 1967.

His longevity became a political liability during tough primary and general election races in 2014.

“Senator Pat Roberts has had an impressive tenure as a leader in both the House and the Senate, and has served Kansans honorably as chairman of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees, the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Senate Ethics Committee,” said fellow U.S> Sen. Jerry Moran. “Pat’s leadership, wit and ability to bring individuals on both sides of the aisle together, skills he honed in service to our nation as a U.S. Marine, will be missed in Congress. It’s been an honor to work with the senior senator from Kansas on behalf of our state. Thank you, Pat, for your friendship and many years of service.”