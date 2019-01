Bettis Asphalt and Constructions is seeking Quality Control Technicians. Candidates need to possess the knowledge base and KDOT certifications in Superpave asphalt testing. Benefits include Health, Life, Long and short disability insurance and 401K. Travel is required and $90 a night per diem is offered. If you’re the right Quality Control Technician for this position, find an application at bettisasphalt.com.

