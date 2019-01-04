Kansas man dies in landfill accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 7a.m. Friday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Peterbilt semi driven by Todd William Dunstan, 29, Beloit, was at Hamm’s landfill 609 Perry Place, dumping trash.

The driver was backing the semi onto the Tipper.

The Tipper operator Mark J. Wilson, 59, Lawrence, was between the truck and the dock

He was pinned against the dock and died at the scene of his injuries, according to the KHP.

Authorities released no additional details Friday afternoon as an investigation of the accident continues. There were no other injuries reported.