Kan. sex offender, massage therapist sentenced for secretly recording woman

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 32-year-old former massage therapist who is on the Kansas Sex Offender registry has been sentenced to 16 months in jail for secretly recording a woman while she undressed.

Daniel Justin Gorski was sentenced Friday in Johnson County for the incident at a chiropractic clinic in Gardner. He pleaded guilty in November to breach of privacy.

Gorski was at one time charged with recording several women. All but one charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Police began investigating Gorski in 2016 after his girlfriend reported finding a flash drive containing images of women undressing or nude.

Gorski had previously pleaded guilty in Jefferson County, Kansas, to possession of child pornography.