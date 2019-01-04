Kan. man on parole for aggravated robbery back in jail

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a felony suspect on multiple charges.

Just after 6p.m. Thursday, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 1600 SW Harrison in Topeka for traffic infractions, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

Police arrested the driver Devontair Jackson, 26, for an outstanding Parole Violation. He was also found to be a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jackson has previous convictions for aggravated battery and aggravated robbery.

Police transported Jackson to the Shawnee County Department of Correction where he is being held on requested charges of Felon in Possession of Marijuana, with the Intent, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Assault, according to Monasmith.