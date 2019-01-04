Former Russell County officer accused of having sex with inmates

RUSSELL – Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a former detention officer of the Russell County Jail Thursday.

On Oct. 24, the Russell County Sheriff requested the KBI investigate allegations made against an employee of the jail for reportedly having sex with inmates.

The detention officer, Frank D. Alexander, 42, Russell, was fired on Nov. 8.

The KBI presented case findings to the County Attorney on Nov. 30. On Thursday afternoon, authorities arrested Alexander for two counts of unlawful sexual relations.

Alexander was booked into the Russell County jail and was then transferred to a nearby jail. He also made court his first appearance Thursday, according to the release.