First District Rep. Marshall considering Senate race

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts’ future (all times local):

A spokesman says Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall is seriously considering running for the U.S. Senate in 2020 now that Sen. Pat Roberts does not plan to seek re-election.

There is no way to describe Senator Roberts other than a Statesman whose achievements for Kansas are amongst the greatest. He’s been a resilient voice advocating on behalf of Kansans for decades and we will greatly miss his leadership here in Washington. (1/2) — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 4, 2019

Marshall spokesman Brent Robertson said Friday that the Republican congressman will not make a formal decision until Congress approves border security funding. The federal government is partially shut down since over President Donald Trump’s demand for funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Marshall represents the 1st Congressional District of western Kansas and won his second term in November. It is the same seat Roberts held for 16 years before being elected to the Senate in 1996.

Other potential Republican candidates include departing Gov. Jeff Colyer and outgoing Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who lost the governor’s race last year.

