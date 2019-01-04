Cop Shop (1/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/3)

Chase All Units

At 12:47 a.m. a chase started at SE 80 Avenue & SE 40 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:18 a.m. an accident was reported at 330 E. US 56 Highway.

At 7:25 a.m. an accident was reported at 1077 NW K-96 Highway in Albert.

At 11:31 a.m. an accident was reported at 125 E. Railroad Avenue in Galatia.

At 8:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 253 NE 30 Road.

At 8:45 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NE 60 Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/3)

Chase All Units

At 12:47 a.m. a chase started at SE 80 Avenue & SE 40 Road.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:56 a.m. BTSO requested K-9 unit for pursuit.

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:20 a.m. EMS call was made at 2206 24th Street.

Theft

At 1:31 a.m. a theft of a 2000 Chevrolet pickup was reported at 1222 10th Street. Pickup was involved in BTSO pursuit.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:45 a.m. an accident was reported at 18th Street & Main Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 7:18 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl F7.

Warrant Arrest

At 8:21 a.m. an officer arrested Nicole Krug at 1806 12th Street on a Russell County warrant.

At 10:16 a.m. an officer arrested Robert Crawford at 1217 Williams on 4 GBMC warrants.

Theft

At 11:09 a.m. Harper Camperland, 1200 10th Street, reported missing a dealer tag.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:02 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1400 block of the 281 Bypass.

Theft

At 3:34 p.m. a report of losing a portable heater sometime over the last four months was made at 5210 10th Street Apt 21.

Criminal Damage

At 4:28 p.m. a report of the back window of his vehicle broke out was made at 1421 Hubbard Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:36 p.m. an accident was reported at 2920 10th Street.

Theft

At 6:08 p.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported a juvenile employee stealing from the business.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 9:33 p.m. an officer arrested Dena Couch at 10th Street & Walnut Street for possession of marijuana.