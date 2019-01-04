Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/3)

BOOKED: Jeannie Spanke of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, with bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Estaban Foster of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery LEO, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony obstruction, and littering with a bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jericho Riddle of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery, possession of stolen property, felony obstruction, littering with a bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tannery Guyton of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated battery LEO, possession of stolen property, fail to yield stop sign x22, left to center (fail to maintain lane x34), fail to signal x31, speeding x9, expired tag, no DL, littering, felony obstruction criminal damage, felony flee and elude, bond set at $100,000 C/S. GBPD case for felony theft, felony criminal damage of property, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juan Gordea of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nicole Krug of Bunker Hill on Russell County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Robert Crawford of Dundee on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S. GBMC warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Dena Kay Couch on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DWS, 2nd conviction, no insurance and possession of marijuana, bond of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Andrew Campbell of Great Bend on BCDC case for hold for court. Transported back to Norton Correctional Facility.

RELEASED: Jacob King on BCDC warrants for probation violation. Released to KDOC.

RELEASED: Eric Zecha on order to report case. Time served.

RELEASED: Jason Bitter of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for contempt after he was ordered to be released by GBMC.

RELEASED: Nicole Krug of Bunker Hill on Russell County District Court warrant for probation violation to Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

RELEASED: John Charles Carson on Stafford County District Court warrants with $20,000 surety bond x2.

RELEASED: Dena Kay Couch on GBMC case for DWS, 2nd conviction, no insurance and possession of marijuana after posting a $2,500 surety bond.