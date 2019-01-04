Barton Community College’s Junior Day to feature scholarship giveaway

BUSINESS NEWS

Story by Brandon Steinert

Barton Community College will help area high school juniors plan for their futures at Junior Day, starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 13, with a sign-up deadline of Feb. 1. Those interested can sign up at juniorday.bartonccc.edu.

Junior Day will feature campus tours, observing the college classroom setting and scholarship drawings. Most importantly, students and parents can learn the countless benefits of attending Barton prior to attending a four-year college or, if they choose a career path, before entering the workforce.

This year, the Admissions Department will be giving away three scholarships: one $1000 scholarship and two $500 scholarships.

Director of Admissions Tana Cooper encourages all juniors in the area to attend, even if they intend to go straight to a four-year school. Students will get to pick a major and sit in on an actual class pertaining to their area of interest to see if it’s a good fit.

“Regardless of your plans, this is a great opportunity to explore what courses and career paths you might want to pursue,” she said. “It is a great idea to at least come and visit.”

Cooper said attending Barton can help students get ahead both academically and financially, by saving time and money compared to what it would take to attend a four-year university right after high school.

“Barton offers many of the same classes as four-year schools, but at about half the cost, and some of Barton’s career and technical programs take only a year to complete and can lead to a rewarding career,” she said. “Some students may already think they are going elsewhere, but it never hurts to come and visit. It’s a fun and free day.”