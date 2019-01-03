Two arrested in stolen gun case

Two individual’s from Great Bend were arrested Tuesday morning by Wichita Police after finding them in possession of a stolen firearm.

According to Wichita P.D., officers tried to stop the two, identified as 36-year-old Johnathan Jensen and 39-year-old Michelle Detrich of Great Bend, near I-235 and K-42 Tuesday morning. The officers were acting on a tip of suspicious activity at the Motel 6 on W. Kellogg.

Police say, when officers tried to stop the vehicle, Detrich threw a handgun out of the window and Jensen accelerated and fled from police.

Officers chased the vehicle to Mt. Vernon and Palisade, where the two tried to get away on foot.

The two were arrested a short time later on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated weapons violation, evade and elude, traffic charges and outstanding warrants.

The gun was recovered. Police say it had been reported stolen out of Hutchinson.