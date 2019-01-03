Three people from Great Bend arrested after the Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant

Three people from Great Bend were arrested Wednesday after search warrants were executed in the 500 block of Kiowa road. According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, deputies moved in after detectives had developed information as to the individuals who were in possession of methamphetamine.

The search warrant was executed on a camper trailer in an RV Park in the area of Kiowa Road. When officers arrived, they detained three individuals and searched the trailer. Small quantities of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia and a handgun were found.

Arrested at the scene was 24-yer old Colby Hopkins of Great Bend. Hopkins was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a firearm.

Also arrested was 31-year old Sara Delgadillo of Great Bend. Delgadillo was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The third subject arrested at the scene was also from Great Bend. 57-year old Jeannie Spanke was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three subjects were transported to the Barton County jail in lieu of a $10,000.