Three Great Bend men arrested after Wednesday night high speed chase in Barton County

Three Great Bend men are in custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase Wednesday night that covered 23-miles in speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The chase that began in the 400 block of SE 80th avenue, finally ended in the 1500 block of 11th Street in Great Bend after the suspects vehicle was spun out by a Barton County Patrol car sending the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup into a front yard where it struck a tree. Here’s Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 19-year old Tanner Guyton of Great Bend. Guyton was charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer for striking a deputy’s vehicle, felony flee and elude, felony obstruction, possession of stolen property and numerous other traffic violations. The passengers were identified as 20-year old Estaban Foster and 18-year old Jericho Riddle, both of Great Bend. They were both charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony obstruction. Bond for all three suspects was set at $100,000. Bellendir says he was pleased at how his officers, 911 dispatchers and the Great Bend Police Department handled the chase.

No one was injured in the incident but Bellendir says that one Sheriff’s Patrol vehicle was totaled after being rammed by the suspects vehicle. He says a second patrol vehicle suffered significant damage during the chase that began when deputies identified the pickup as being stolen.