Police make 2nd arrest in Kansas Christmas Day murder

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a second suspect in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting.

Just after 2p.m. Wednesday police arrested Mashaun Jay Baker, 33, Junction City, was arrested on suspicion of Capitol Murder, in connection with the crime, according to Junction City Police.

At 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day officers were sent to 948 Grant Avenue number 154 in Junction City after report of deceased person. Upon arrival officers found the body of 31-year-old Jenna Schafer who died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Baker was transported to the Geary County Detention Center where he was held without bond pending a first appearance in Geary County District Court.

This is the second arrest reported in the case. On Christmas night the JCPD reported that Dion Green, 33, Junction City, had been arrested on suspicion of First Degree Murder in connection with the shooting.