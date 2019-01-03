Dateline – Galatia

LaVerne Eugene Nettleingham, 95, died December 31, 2018, at Clara Barton Hospital, Hoisington. He was born February 12, 1923, in Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Guy LaVerne and Amelia Lucille (Nuss) Nettleingham.

On May 17, 1948, he married Gladys Ehrlich at the Emmaus Lutheran Church in Hoisington.

A lifetime resident of rural Galatia, LaVerne was a farmer and a cattleman.

LaVerne had a strong faith and was a longtime member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Hoisington. LaVerne loved to farm, especially driving the tractor, and did so up until his 90th birthday. He was also a big fan of pro wrestling cheering on his favorite wrestlers. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Gladys Nettleingham of the home; children, Kent Nettleingham and Kevin Nettleingham both of Galatia, and Colette Keeler and husband Ray of Great Bend; son-in-law, Steve Bilyew of Claflin; eight grandchildren, three step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, six step great grandchildren, and one step great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Coleen Bilyew, daughter-in-law, Suzy Nettleingham, brother, Albert Nettleingham, and a sister, Marlene Morrison.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 4, 2018, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Hoisington, with Reverend Gary Wolf presiding. Burial will follow in Hoisington City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.