Kan. woman out of hospital after wounded in shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital

Just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 3100 Block of South Davidson in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Officers found a 35-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds. EMS transported her to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and she was released, according to Davidson.

During the investigation, police located numerous shell casings on Davidson Street. An unknown suspect fired multiple shots at a residence and the victim was hit while standing outside the home, according to Davidson.

The shooting was not a random incident and anyone with information is asked to call police.