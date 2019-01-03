Kan. man jailed following crash after fleeing traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after he fled from a traffic stop.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, police officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction at SW 6th and SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers made contact with the driver who provided false information to the officers. As officers were trying to determine the driver’s identity, he took off at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle due to the danger it posed to the public.

Additional officers from the Community Response Unit, who were in the area to the north, saw the vehicle that fled and observed it had crashed near the intersection of SW 3rd and SW Clay, according to Munoz. Officers took the driver identified as Sydney Slaughter, 27, Topeka, into custody a few houses from the scene after a short foot pursuit.

Officers also located a stolen handgun in the vehicle. Slaughter was transported to Shawnee County Department of Corrections for numerous traffic infractions, Felony Obstruction, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Later, officers returned to the area where the original car was stopped and located another handgun, according to Munoz.

Slaughter has previous convictions for robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated intimidation of a witness, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.