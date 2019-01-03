Great Bend Chamber Banquet tickets on sale

From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce…

In case you didn’t know, the Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Banquet is the most anticipated social event of the year and the 97th Annual event will be no exception. Starting with a social hour for networking, followed by a delicious catered dinner, engaging live entertainment, and award announcements. This year’s theme, the “Art of Community”, means that not only will we celebrate the people and businesses that have made their mark in the past year, but we will also enjoy entertainment from local performing artists.

To top it all off, the Chamber Board of Directors, Barton County Young Professionals, and Visioning Committee will share information from the ongoing Visioning Project, “Great Bend – Better Than Great.”

The deadline to purchase tickets for the Banquet is February 11th, but the sooner you order your tickets, the sooner you get to reserve the best seats in the house! Click here to order your tickets.