Cop Shop (1/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/2)
Theft
At 9:18 a.m. a theft was reported at 2400 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 809 Patton Road.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 6:21 p.m. a burglary was reported at 200 W. A Street in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/2)
CHECK AREA – At 3:56am someone knocked on the door at 1415 9th St but no one was there.
BURGLARY / NOT IN PROGRESS – At 8:42am theft of a laptop was reported 5501 9th St 8, Great Bend.
THEFT – At 9:29am reports of subject shoplifting honeybuns at 2400 10th St.
CHECK AREA – At 11:55am reported hearing an alarm in the area of 5200 10th St.
WARRANT ARREST – At 1:35pm arrested Jason Bitter on 2 GBMC Warrants.
WARRANT ARREST – At 1:42pm arrested Kurt Woods Jr on 2 GBMC Warrants.
FRAUD – 2:02PM reports of possibly receiving a counterfit bill. Code 4 it was real.
TRESPASSING – At 7:27pm had question about subjects walking through his yard at 5913 A Eisenhower Ct, Great Bend.
CHECK AREA – At 10:33pm reports of a suspicious black SUV in the area of 5210 10th Street.
(1/3)
CHASE – At 12:47am a chase was reported at SE 80 Ave and SE 40 Rd.
THEFT – At 1:31am reported theft of a 2000 Chevrolet Pickup at 1222 10th St. Pickup was involved in BTSO pursuit.
ALARM – At 5:15am an alarm was reported at 2535 Washington Ave, Great Bend.