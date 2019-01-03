Cop Shop (1/2)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/2)

Theft

At 9:18 a.m. a theft was reported at 2400 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:20 p.m. an accident was reported at 809 Patton Road.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:21 p.m. a burglary was reported at 200 W. A Street in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/2)

CHECK AREA – At 3:56am someone knocked on the door at 1415 9th St but no one was there.

BURGLARY / NOT IN PROGRESS – At 8:42am theft of a laptop was reported 5501 9th St 8, Great Bend.

THEFT – At 9:29am reports of subject shoplifting honeybuns at 2400 10th St.

CHECK AREA – At 11:55am reported hearing an alarm in the area of 5200 10th St.

WARRANT ARREST – At 1:35pm arrested Jason Bitter on 2 GBMC Warrants.

WARRANT ARREST – At 1:42pm arrested Kurt Woods Jr on 2 GBMC Warrants.

FRAUD – 2:02PM reports of possibly receiving a counterfit bill. Code 4 it was real.

TRESPASSING – At 7:27pm had question about subjects walking through his yard at 5913 A Eisenhower Ct, Great Bend.

CHECK AREA – At 10:33pm reports of a suspicious black SUV in the area of 5210 10th Street.

(1/3)

CHASE – At 12:47am a chase was reported at SE 80 Ave and SE 40 Rd.

THEFT – At 1:31am reported theft of a 2000 Chevrolet Pickup at 1222 10th St. Pickup was involved in BTSO pursuit.

ALARM – At 5:15am an alarm was reported at 2535 Washington Ave, Great Bend.