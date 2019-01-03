Check your Holiday Millionaire Raffle numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Lottery is excited to see who has the lucky Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket that will make them the newest Kansas Lottery millionaire! The $1 million winning raffle ticket, which was sold in the south central region of Kansas, was drawn today in the 10th annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle Grand Prize drawing. The $1 million winning ticket number is:

086981

In addition to the $1 million top prize, today’s raffle drawing also produced one winner of $100,000, three winners of $50,000, five winners of $25,000, 15 winners of $5,000, 35 winners of $1,000, 250 winners of $100 and 2,800 winners of $50. For a complete list of winning raffle numbers, visit 2018 Raffle Numbers.

Raffle tickets may also be checked at any Kansas Lottery retail location, including Ticket Checkers, or by calling the Kansas Lottery at 785-296-5700.

Players must present their original tickets to claim a raffle prize. Players with $50 and $100 winning tickets can claim their prizes at most Kansas Lottery retail locations. All other prizes must be claimed at the Kansas Lottery in Topeka, either in person or by mail. Players have 365 days from the date of the raffle drawing to claim their winning tickets.

Here is a list of winning ticket numbers for prizes of $100,000, $50,000 and $25,000:

One $100,000 prize

009112

Three $50,000 prizes

029975

091787

153209

Five $25,000 prizes

172276

185697

131318

056649

150868