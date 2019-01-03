Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/2)

BOOKED: Jacob Vargas on Barton District Court warrants, bond of $577, $733, and $278 all for probation violation.

BOOKED: Kurt Woods of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt, bond set at $1,710 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $867.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Jason Bitter on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants with bonds of $1,022.80 and $457.50.

BOOKED: Colby Hopkins of Great Bend for Barton County District warrant for probation violation, no bond. Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt of court with bond at $797.50 or 175 days in jail. BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, criminal use of a weapon, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sara Delgadillo of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Timothy Richardson of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for assault DV, criminal trespass, bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Jericho Riddle of Great Bend on BCDC warrants for probation violation after he served his sentence in full.

RELEASED: Tiffany Parr to Reno County.