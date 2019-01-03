2 Kan. felons jailed after counterfeit cash investigation

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects in connection with counterfeit cash.

On Wednesday, police began an investigation involving counterfeit u.s. currency at 1207 North C Street in Herington, according to Police Chief Brian Hornaday.

During the search of the residence, police arrested Nathan David Nuss, 41, Herington, on suspicion of Felony Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer. When the search warrant was executed investigators located methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and county money.

Hornaday said as a result of the investigation Nuss was also arrested on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Use of Weapons. He was transported to the Dickinson County jail where he remains jailed without bond pending a first appearance in District Court.

In connection with the investigation, police also conducted a search for Ashley Brook Loomis, 30, Herington.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday she was located in Herington and taken into custody, according to Hornaday.

Nuss and Loomis have previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.