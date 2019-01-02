Kan. school district to settle with student who broke his leg

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita school district plans to pay up to $25,000 to settle a lawsuit with a student who fell on a wet floor at a middle school on a rainy day and broke his leg.

A court hearing is set for Monday. The district’s board has voted to settle the lawsuit with the student who fell three years ago as he approached a stair landing at Hamilton Middle School. Court documents say the student “suffered personal injury and incurred medical expenses.”

Neither the district nor an attorney for the boy’s family responded to a requests for comment.