Kan. man jailed for alleged New Year’s Day assault

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following an alleged aggravated assault.

Just after 3:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call for service, involving an assault in progress, in the area of the 3300 SW 29th in Topeka, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith.

During the course of the investigation officers found the suspect to be in possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Officers arrested Boisy Barefield, 33, Topeka, and he is being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested criminal charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Aggravated Assault, Battery, and city warrants.

Barefield has two previous drug convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.