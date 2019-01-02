Kan. man found with stolen gun, open container during traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on numerous charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop.

Just after 11:40 p.m., Monday, police conducted a traffic stop at SW 17th and Westport Drive in Topeka for failing to maintain a single lane.

The driver, 53-year-old Timothy Arterberry was found to be in possession of an open container. A search of the vehicle revealed that Arterberry was also in possession of a stolen handgun.

He was also found to be a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. Arterberry was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of Felon in possession of a firearm, Possession of stolen property, Transporting an open container and Several traffic offenses. Arterberry has four previous convictions for robbery and additional convictions for Traffic Contraband into a correctional institution and flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.