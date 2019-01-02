Fugitive on the run since April found hiding in Kan. basement

DICKINSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect wanted Florida since last spring.

Just after 1:00p.m. Monday, police received a tip from a concerned citizen regarding a possible fugitive hiding in the city of Herington, according to a media release.

After a brief investigation, the fugitive was identified as Nathaniel Lee Sweeney,24, of Titusville, Florida.

Using information received from the tip, the Herington Police Department responded to the 700 Block of East Arnold Street where Sweeney was located in the basement of a residence and took him into custody without incident.

Sweeney was wanted out of Brevard County, Florida for violating conditions of probation. His original charges in Florida were Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sweeney had been on the run since April 2018. Sweeney was also named the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office “Fugitive of the Week” by Sheriff Wayne Ivey in May 2018.

Sweeney was transported to the Dickinson County Jail where he is being held without bond pending extradition to the State of Florida.