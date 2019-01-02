Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/31 – 1/1)

12/31

BOOKED: Hollie Pribble of Hutchinson on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 C/S and HMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Juana Flores of Great Bend on two Great Bend Municipal warrants for contempt of court, bonds were set at $297.50 and $752.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Tiffany Umphrey of Great Bend on Dickinson County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana with a bond set at $1,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Joseph Miller on Barton County District Court warrant for forgery x13 and theft by deception x13 with a bond of $10,000 C/S. BCDC warrant for forgery x3 and theft by deception x3 with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Patrick Moody-Standlee of Salina on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: Kimberly Hamby of Ellinwood on EMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 18-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Jerry Hamby of Ellinwood on EMC case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 or 18-hour OR.

RELEASED: Joshua Anderson of Great Bend on BTDC case for partial sentence.

RELEASED: Howard Johnson on Community Corrections arrest and detain for probation violation after serving.

RELEASED: Hollie Prebble on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant with $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Tiffany Umphrey of Great Bend on Dickinson County District Court warrant for possession of marijuana after posting a $1,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Juanan Flores of Great Bend on two GBMC warrants for contempt of court after posting $297.50 and $752.50 cash only bonds.

1/1

BOOKED: Eric Zecha on order to report case to serve.

BOOKED: Christina Manly of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $250 cash or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Shawna Contrerez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Dalton Miller on OR.

RELEASED: Jerry Hamby on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for domestic batter after 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Kimberly Hamby on Ellinwood Municipal Court case for domestic battery after 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Christina Manley of Great Bend for Barton County District Court case for failure to appear after posting a $250 cash only bond.