Police: SW Kansas rape, burglary suspect in custody

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and alleged rape have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11:30 a.m. December 18, police were called to the southeast area of Garden City for a reported residential burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers went inside the residence and located an adult woman, according to Sergeant Lana Urteaga

The victim told police an unknown man entered her residence armed with a weapon. Once inside, the man sexually assaulted the woman and caused significant injury to her, according to police. The suspect then fled the area. The woman was transported to St. Catherine Hospital by Finney County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Over the holiday weekend, police identified and located a suspect. They also were able to identify a vehicle likely used in the incident. A tip was received from a citizen who recognized the vehicle from a recent social media post by the Garden City Police Department. Officers received additional information as to where the driver and the vehicle were located.

On Monday, police confirmed 45-year-old Michael W. Couch is currently in custody in Sherman County on local charges. A warrant for $900,000.00 (cash or corporate surety bond) was issued Monday and he is awaiting transport to the Finney County Jail where he will be held until his court appearance on requested charges of Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Sodomy, Rape and Aggravated Battery, according to Urteaga.