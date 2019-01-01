NFL: Arizona Cardinals hold first pick in 2019 draft

The Arizona Cardinals own the No. 1 pick of the 2019 National Football League Draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The tentative order of the first round was announced today by the NFL, subject to the results of the playoffs.

The draft order is determined by the following procedures:

(A) The winner of the Super Bowl game shall select last and the loser of such game shall select next-to-last in all rounds, regardless of the record of such participating clubs in the regular season.

(B) The losers of the Conference Championship games shall select 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

(C) The losers of the Divisional playoff games shall select in the 25th through 28th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

(D) The losers of the Wild Card games shall select in the 21st through 24th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

(E) Clubs not participating in the playoffs shall select in the first through 20th positions in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing.

If, after all the foregoing procedures have been applied, ties still exist in any grouping except (A) above, such ties shall be broken by figuring the aggregate won-lost-tied percentage of each involved club’s regular season opponents and awarding preferential selection order to the club which faced the schedule of teams with the lowest aggregate won-lost-tied percentage.

If ties still exist, the divisional or conference tie-breaking method, if applicable, shall be applied. If neither the divisional nor the conference tie-breaking methods are applicable, ties shall be broken by a coin flip.

The tie between Buffalo and Denver for the 9th and 10th position was broken by conference tie-breakers. Since both clubs had the same conference record (4-8), their win-loss-tie percentages in common games is applied. Since both clubs had the same record in common games (1-4), their win-loss-tied percentage in strength of victory is applied. Since Buffalo (.411) had a lower win-loss-tie percentage in strength of victory than Denver (.464), they are given priority in the draft order.​​​

Clubs involved in two-club ties will alternate positions from round-to-round. In ties that involve three or more clubs, the club at the top of a tied segment in a given round will move to the bottom of the segment for the next round, while all other clubs in the segment move up one position. This rotation continues throughout the draft.

2019 FIRST ROUND DRAFT ORDER​​ # Team Win Loss Tie Winning Percentage Opp Win Opp Loss Opp Tie Strength of Schedule 1. Arizona Cardinals 3 13 0 .188 134 120 2 .527 2. San Francisco 49ers 4 12 0 .250 128 126 2 .504 3. New York Jets 4 12 0 .250 128 125 3 .506 4. Oakland Raiders 4 12 0 .250 139 115 2 .547 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 11 0 .313 133 121 2 .523 6. New York Giants 5 11 0 .313 135 121 0 .527 7. Jacksonville Jaguars 5 11 0 .313 140 115 1 .549 8. Detroit Lions 6 10 0 .375 127 125 4 .504 9. Buffalo Bills 6 10 0 .375 133 121 2 .523 10. Denver Broncos 6 10 0 .375 133 121 2 .523 11. Cincinnati Bengals 6 10 0 .375 135 117 4 .535 12. Green Bay Packers 6 9 1 .406 124 130 2 .488 13. Miami Dolphins 7 9 0 .438 119 135 2 .469 14. Atlanta Falcons 7 9 0 .438 122 131 3 .482 15. Washington Redskins 7 9 0 .438 124 131 1 .486 16. Carolina Panthers 7 9 0 .438 129 125 2 .508 17. Cleveland Browns 7 8 1 .469 131 123 2 .516 18. Minnesota Vikings 8 7 1 .531