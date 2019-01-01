Making recycling easier in Great Bend

Barton County Young Professionals approached the City of Great Bend and Sunflower Diversified Services and explained a desire to make the community more “green” with easier access to recycling.

Sunflower, who has operates the Recycling Center on west 10th Street, moved ahead with an idea to place a recycling trailer in downtown Great Bend.

Sunflower Director of Marketing Debbie McCormick says the trailer has separate bins for a variety of recycling materials.

The Recycling Center at 5523 10th Street closes at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon on Saturday. The new recycling trailer placed at 18th Street and Williams Street will be available 24 hours a day.

The City of Great Bend purchased the trailer for $6,000 while Sunflower maintains and empties the receptacle.

McCormick says the plan is to empty the trailer every two weeks, but hopes it will be heavily used to increase emptying times.

McCormick added Sunflower is still looking into the possibility of implementing residential curbside recycling.