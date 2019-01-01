Kansas felon jailed, woman hospitalized after chase, crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following a weekend chase and crash in Shawnee County,

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Mercury Mystique driven by Richard M. Fawcett, 38, Lawrence was fleeing from police westbound at the intersection of Branner and Greeley in Topeka.

Due to high speeds, the driver failed to negotiate the curve at NE Seward and NE Branner and struck the concrete barrier wall.

One passenger Kristin M Delong, 31, Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail with a serious injury, according to the KHP.

Another passenger Justin D. Brown, 28, Topeka, and Fawcett were not injured. They were arrested. Brown was no longer in custody Monday.

Fawcett remains jailed on requested charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, driving while license suspended, speeding, improper driving on a laned road and failure to stop at an accident, according to the Shawnee County jail records. He has a previous drug conviction in Douglas County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.