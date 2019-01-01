Comparing Farm Economies

K-State has hosted numerous Fulbright Scholars from Australia through the years, exchanging ideas in many academic areas. The Department of Agricultural Economics currently has welcomed one professor from the University of Southern Queensland. Geoff Cockfield has studied the U-S and Australian farm economies, comparing and contrasting their makeups to seek improvement for both.

Cockfield says that research and extension, especially in Kansas, is a program that he feels is especially lacking in Australia.

After highlighting American strengths, he challenges policy makers to look at the Australian agricultural system’s relations to government.

That was Fulbright Scholar Geoff Cockfield from the University of Southern Queensland. He has been studying agricultural policy in the Department of Agricultural Economics at K-State.