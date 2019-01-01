Building a total loss after New Year’s Day Kan. fire

RENO COUNTY — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Hutchinson.

Just before 7a.m. Tuesday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the 909 South Main Street East for a reported commercial structure fire, according to Fire Chief Steven Beer.

The structure was a commercial property that was used for a wood hobby shop and was unoccupied at the time the fire was reported.

It was being utilized for a New Year’s Eve party until 3:30a.m. Tuesday.

First arriving units found fire coming through the roof of the structure. Crews immediately called for a 2nd alarm which brought all fire units from Hutchinson to the scene.

Two elevated master streams were in operation during the height of the fire from Hutchinson’s truck companies. Numerous handlines were also deployed to assist in containment. One minute prior to the report of this fire, Hutchinson fire was dispatched for a report of an electrical fire in a residential structure.

Sub zero wind chills hampered fire operations with a broken hydrant, freezing water, slippery conditions, and wet gear for the firefighters.

Approximately 40 firefighters were utilized to bring the fire under control. The building of origin is considered a total loss; however, firefighters were able to save two structures to the north and south of the fire building.

Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County EMS, Kansas Gas, Westar, South Hutchinson Mobile Command, and Hutchinson Public Works.