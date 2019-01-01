AP Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (35) 11-1 1530 1
2. Michigan (9) 13-0 1478 2
3. Tennessee (12) 11-1 1469 3
4. Virginia (4) 11-0 1428 4
5. Kansas (4) 11-1 1378 5
6. Nevada 13-0 1317 6
7. Gonzaga 12-2 1200 7
8. Michigan St. 11-2 1146 8
9. Florida St. 11-1 1063 9
10. Virginia Tech 11-1 934 10
11. Texas Tech 11-1 893 11
12. Auburn 11-2 820 12
13. Kentucky 10-2 799 16
14. Ohio St. 12-1 769 13
15. North Carolina 9-3 744 14
16. Marquette 11-2 595 18
17. Mississippi St. 12-1 572 19
18. N.C. State 12-1 424 20
19. Houston 13-0 368 22
20. Buffalo 12-1 353 21
21. Indiana 11-2 330 23
22. Wisconsin 10-3 250 15
23. Oklahoma 11-1 244 25
24. Nebraska 11-2 204 —
25. Iowa 11-2 182 24
Others receiving votes: Arizona St. 116, Kansas St. 61, Villanova 43, Seton Hall 24, TCU 20, Cincinnati 14, Iowa St. 10, Florida 6, Purdue 6, Toledo 5, Louisville 3, North Texas 1, St. John’s 1.